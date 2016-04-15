What we stand for

“ We believe in challenging the status quo of how people discover and get food. ” Craving for that halloumi pita from the place a few blocks away? Getting delivery to your office from that sweet sushi joint? Needing inspiration on where you can pick up the best fresh tacos in town?

Wolt is here for you. We believe in challenging the status quo of how people discover and get great food. We hire the smartest of doers and, together with them, make your city a better place. We connect restaurants with hungry customers and enable our courier partners to earn flexibly.

What is more, we give you back some of your precious time. You probably eat 2–5 times every day. Let Wolt handle every meal for you, and you’ll have more hours in your week and days in your year to do the things you want to do.

We like to think that is magic.